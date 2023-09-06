Japan PM, China premier trade barbs over Fukushima water release

JAKARTA -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traded barbs on Wednesday over wastewater released from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Speaking at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Jakarta, which was also attended by the South Korean prime minister, Li blamed Japan for releasing "nuclear-contaminated water." He said the matter concerned the global marine ecology and had an impact on health and safety, urging Japan to "handle the matter responsibly" and "fully consult with its neighbors," according to Xinhua News Agency.