ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan PM, China premier trade barbs over Fukushima water release

Kishida calls for 'scientific' talk as Li points finger at Tokyo at Jakarta summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, briefly met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, on Sept. 6 in Jakarta, according to a Japanese government official. (Photos by pool photo/Reuters) 
TSUBASA SURUGA and RAMON ROYANDOYAN, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

JAKARTA -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traded barbs on Wednesday over wastewater released from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Speaking at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Jakarta, which was also attended by the South Korean prime minister, Li blamed Japan for releasing "nuclear-contaminated water." He said the matter concerned the global marine ecology and had an impact on health and safety, urging Japan to "handle the matter responsibly" and "fully consult with its neighbors," according to Xinhua News Agency.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more