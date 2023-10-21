ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan PM Kishida says international order in 'grave crisis'

At Tokyo forum, U.S. official stresses importance of export controls

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a video message to the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo on Oct. 21. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The rules-based international order is in "grave crisis" as geopolitical competition intensifies around the globe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a video message on Saturday, calling on countries to work together to overcome challenges.

Kishida was addressing the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo, an annual gathering of political and business leaders from Japan and the U.S. that is hosted by the Japan Center for Economic Research and the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more