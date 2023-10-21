Japan PM Kishida says international order in 'grave crisis'

TOKYO -- The rules-based international order is in "grave crisis" as geopolitical competition intensifies around the globe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a video message on Saturday, calling on countries to work together to overcome challenges.

Kishida was addressing the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo, an annual gathering of political and business leaders from Japan and the U.S. that is hosted by the Japan Center for Economic Research and the Japan Institute of International Affairs.