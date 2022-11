PHNOM PENH -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday held the first official summit between the two countries in nearly three years, in the wake of North Korea's recent spate of missile tests.

In a meeting that lasted around 45 minutes, at the tail end of three days of international summitry in the Cambodian capital, Kishida and Yoon reaffirmed that they would keep working closely to address the threat from Pyongyang's weapons.