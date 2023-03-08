ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan-South Korea reconciliation bolsters U.S. strategy: Emanuel

Indo-Pacific and trans-Atlantic are now one single sphere, envoy says

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks to reporters at the ambassador's residence in Akasaka, Tokyo on March 7. (Photo by Ken Moriyasu) 
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | South Korea

TOKYO -- U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel hailed the announcements from South Korea and Japan to seek a new chapter in their relationship as a bold and brave move by the two countries' leaders and that it fits U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to revitalize alliances.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have been "forthright about the events of the 20th century, with the equal energy of being forthright about the opportunities of the 21st century," Emanuel told reporters at the ambassador's residence Tuesday.

