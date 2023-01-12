Japan-U.S. 2+2 affirm cooperation on counterstrike capabilities

WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. affirmed cooperation on counterstrike capabilities during a joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers on Wednesday as Tokyo accelerates efforts to bolster its defenses in response to an increasingly challenging national security environment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington. It was the first so-called two-plus-two dialogue between the countries since January 2022, when it was held online.