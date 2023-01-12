ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan-U.S. 2+2 affirm cooperation on counterstrike capabilities

Joint statement covers missile, space defenses based on new security strategies

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, left, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, hold a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Jan. 11.   © AP
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. affirmed cooperation on counterstrike capabilities during a joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers on Wednesday as Tokyo accelerates efforts to bolster its defenses in response to an increasingly challenging national security environment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington. It was the first so-called two-plus-two dialogue between the countries since January 2022, when it was held online.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close