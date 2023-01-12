Japan, U.S. eye cooperation on counterstrike capabilities at 2+2

WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. will affirm their cooperation on counterstrike capabilities during their joint foreign and defense ministers meeting on Wednesday, as Tokyo accelerates efforts to bolster its defenses in response to an increasingly challenging national security environment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington. This is the countries' first two-plus-two talk dialogue since January 2022, which was held online.