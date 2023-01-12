ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan, U.S. eye cooperation on counterstrike capabilities at 2+2

Joint statement to cover missile, space defenses based on new security strategies

A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces takes part in a drill involving U.S.-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles.    © Reuters
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. will affirm their cooperation on counterstrike capabilities during their joint foreign and defense ministers meeting on Wednesday, as Tokyo accelerates efforts to bolster its defenses in response to an increasingly challenging national security environment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington. This is the countries' first two-plus-two talk dialogue since January 2022, which was held online.

