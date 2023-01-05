ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan, U.S. to agree on security standards for government software

Nishimura and Mayorkas to sign memorandum on cooperation for cybersecurity

Strengthening cybersecurity is becoming increasingly difficult for the private sector alone.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. will strengthen defense cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. Both governments are finalizing a memorandum of understanding to establish the same level of security standards for government-procured software to improve the protection of critical infrastructure and reduce the risks of disruption to socioeconomic activities and the leakage of confidential information, Nikkei has learned.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is expected to meet with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Washington on Friday to reach an agreement.

