Japan, U.S. to discuss sharing bases and ports at security talks

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. are expected to discuss sharing bases, ports and other facilities for defense purposes during peacetime at next month's "two-plus-two" meeting of top diplomatic and defense officials.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Jan. 11, two days before a bilateral summit. A joint statement will follow their talks, the first such gathering in about a year.