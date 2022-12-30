ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan, U.S. to discuss sharing bases and ports at security talks

Defense policy shift seeks deeper cooperation on infrastructure in peacetime

Japan has bases on Okinawa's Sakishima Islands, including the Miyakojima subbase, a strategically critical location in any conflict in the Taiwan Strait. (Photo from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force)
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. are expected to discuss sharing bases, ports and other facilities for defense purposes during peacetime at next month's "two-plus-two" meeting of top diplomatic and defense officials.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Jan. 11, two days before a bilateral summit. A joint statement will follow their talks, the first such gathering in about a year.

