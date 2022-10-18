ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan and Australia eye new security declaration in Perth summit

China and energy cooperation in focus this week at third meeting in five months

This will mark the third bilateral meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.   © Jiji
SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will look to sign a new bilateral declaration on security cooperation during a meeting in Perth this week, reworking a 15-year-old document in light of China's growing assertiveness.

"We will sit down face to face and discuss urgent bilateral issues such as security, energy and food," Kishida said Monday in a meeting with top members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "We'll cooperate to further our security and economic strategy," he said.

