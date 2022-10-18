Japan and Australia eye new security declaration in Perth summit

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will look to sign a new bilateral declaration on security cooperation during a meeting in Perth this week, reworking a 15-year-old document in light of China's growing assertiveness.

"We will sit down face to face and discuss urgent bilateral issues such as security, energy and food," Kishida said Monday in a meeting with top members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "We'll cooperate to further our security and economic strategy," he said.