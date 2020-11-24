Japan and China agree to resume business travel

TOKYO -- Japan and China reached an agreement on Tuesday to reopen their borders to each other for business travel by the end of this month, a move to stimulate crucial economic activity which has been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held discussions in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The two countries will approve short-term business travel and long-term stays for expats. The agreement was supposed to have been made in October, but was delayed due to increasing new infection cases in Japan. Cases also rose in China.

The Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers held face-to-face talks for the first time in nine months.

Motegi said, "As responsible powers together, [we] need to contribute to important issues [facing] the international community, such as climate change and trade and investment."

Wang said "both [countries] will protect multilateralism and steadily promote the establishment of Sino-Japanese relations that meet the demand of the new era."