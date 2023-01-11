ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan and Europe draw closer over shared security concerns

Kishida pursues defense cooperation on G-7 tour amid threat from China and Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Rome on Jan. 10.   © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

ROME -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is discussing security cooperation with European counterparts during his Group of Seven tour, a further sign of how shared concern about Russia and China is breaking down old geographical divisions.

Kishida explained Japan's recently revised national security strategy in a meeting here Tuesday with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. They agreed to elevate the countries' relationship to a strategic partnership and to hold consultations between foreign policy and defense officials.

