International relations

Japan and U.K. launch economic security dialogue

Ministers confirm cooperation on critical minerals for supply chain resilience

British and Japanese trade officials met in London on Sept. 6. (Photo by Anna Nishino)
ANNA NISHINO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

LONDON -- Japan and the U.K. agreed Wednesday to establish a new ministerial dialogue on economic policy and trade, and affirmed plans for joint investment to secure rights to critical minerals in regions such as Africa.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and British counterpart Kemi Badenoch issued a joint statement on the framework after their meeting here. The dialogue will be the first between Tokyo and London to cover economic security topics such as supply chain resilience.

