Japan and US agree on 1-year cost-sharing deal for hosting troops

TOKYO -- Japan and the United States have agreed to keep Tokyo's costs for the stationing of U.S. forces in the country at around the current level for fiscal 2021, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday.

The cost-sharing arrangement is reviewed every five years, and the existing five-year deal is set to expire at the end of next month. The one-year agreement was reached after the Japanese and U.S. concluded there was too little time between Biden's inauguration last month and the current deal's expiration in March.

Biden was sworn in after a considerable amount of chaos in Washington under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In the fiscal 2021 budget, now under deliberation in the Diet, the government has provisionally earmarked 201.7 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in its host-nation support, based on the current deal.

The government plans to submit to the current Diet session a revised protocol that will extend the pact by a year and seek approval by the end of March.

The Trump administration was calling for a significant increase in Japan's financial burden. Under an "America First" banner, it was urging allies to accept a "fair share of the burden."

Japan began full-fledged negotiations on a new treaty after watching the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, in November.

Many in Japan believe the Biden administration will ask Japan for practical cooperation to strengthen deterrence rather than for it to chip in more financially.

Successfully concluding the interim deal so soon after Biden's inauguration will enhance the credibility of the Japan-U.S. alliance and send a strong message to the international community, Motegi said.