ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

Japan and US 'fully agreed' on trade deal, says foreign minister

PM Abe to confirm end of talks in meeting with Trump later this week

TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi smile before the start of trade talks in Washington on Aug. 21.   © Kyodo

NEW YORK -- Japan and the U.S. have successfully wrapped up talks on a trade deal, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Monday, after meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in New York.

The two sides have "ended and fully agreed on all trade talks," Motegi said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will officially confirm the talks' completion when he meets with U.S. President Donald trump on Wednesday.

Motegi told Lighthizer on Monday that Japan wants the U.S. to pledge in a joint statement not to impose additional auto tariffs on Japan.

The Trump administration has previously threatened to place additional duties on cars under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. If the threat is carried out Japan's auto industry would take a big hit, posing a serious risk to the country's economy.

"I'm confident that the agreement will be a satisfactory one," Motegi said at a news conference following his talks with Lighthizer.

Japan and the U.S. agreed on the outlines of a deal when Abe and Trump met in late August. The two countries agreed at the time to continue talks on scrapping auto tariffs, as Japan demanded, in exchange for Japanese concessions on agricultural products. In return for the U.S. abolishing the auto duties, Japan is expected to lower its 38.5% tariff on U.S. beef in stages to 9%.

Motegi said that he will announce the details of the final agreement as soon as the summit is concluded.

The signing of documents on the agreement will be postponed, pending legal review, by Japan and the U.S.

The U.S. has succeeded in curbing auto imports through the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Japanese automakers, which have invested heavily in Mexico, have sought assurances that cars produced in the country will not be hit with new tariffs. Tokyo wants confirmation in writing that Washington will impose no new trade curbs on autos.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media