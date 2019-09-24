Japan and US 'fully agreed' on trade deal, says foreign minister

NEW YORK -- Japan and the U.S. have successfully wrapped up talks on a trade deal, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Monday, after meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in New York.

The two sides have "ended and fully agreed on all trade talks," Motegi said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will officially confirm the talks' completion when he meets with U.S. President Donald trump on Wednesday.

Motegi told Lighthizer on Monday that Japan wants the U.S. to pledge in a joint statement not to impose additional auto tariffs on Japan.

The Trump administration has previously threatened to place additional duties on cars under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. If the threat is carried out Japan's auto industry would take a big hit, posing a serious risk to the country's economy.

"I'm confident that the agreement will be a satisfactory one," Motegi said at a news conference following his talks with Lighthizer.

Japan and the U.S. agreed on the outlines of a deal when Abe and Trump met in late August. The two countries agreed at the time to continue talks on scrapping auto tariffs, as Japan demanded, in exchange for Japanese concessions on agricultural products. In return for the U.S. abolishing the auto duties, Japan is expected to lower its 38.5% tariff on U.S. beef in stages to 9%.

Motegi said that he will announce the details of the final agreement as soon as the summit is concluded.

The signing of documents on the agreement will be postponed, pending legal review, by Japan and the U.S.

The U.S. has succeeded in curbing auto imports through the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Japanese automakers, which have invested heavily in Mexico, have sought assurances that cars produced in the country will not be hit with new tariffs. Tokyo wants confirmation in writing that Washington will impose no new trade curbs on autos.