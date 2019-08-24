Japan and US reach trade deal by putting off auto tariffs

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. on Saturday reached a trade agreement in principle. While the U.S. put off a decision on whether to abolish a 2.5% tariff on Japanese autos, Japan will lower its tariffs on beef and pork to levels set by the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership. The agreement will likely take effect within the year.

The agreement came a day after Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economic revitalization minister, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held talks in Washington.

The two governments are trying to schedule a meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of this weekend's Group of Seven summit in France. It is likely that the two leaders will sign the deal in late September, if the both sides agree on the final details.

If the government of Shinzo Abe puts the agreement in front of an extraordinary session of the legislative Diet in October and wins approval, the procedures needed for the pact to take effect will be complete.

Trump had been asking Japan to cut tariffs on agricultural products. The TPP-level tariff on beef is currently at 38.5% but will be lowered to 9% over time. Tariffs on low-grade pork are currently at 482 yen ($4.58) per kilogram but will be lowered to 50 yen per kilo. In addition, the TPP will eventually abolish a 4.3% tariff on high-grade pork.

Japan is likely to bring tariffs on U.S. pork and beef to TPP levels immediately. In April, the TPP's tariff rate for beef settled at 26.6%.

Japan also put off decisions on whether to set quotas for 33 U.S. agricultural products like butter, powdered skim milk and some types of cheese. Such quotas would force Japan to import certain amounts of these products from the U.S. regardless of demand. Japanese farmers fear this would create a wider market opening than called for under the TPP.

Japan agreed to ease the criteria it uses to invoke emergency import curbs on U.S beef as it does not expect overall import quantities to significantly change; it intends to offset any rise in imports of U.S. beef by adjusting the same criteria it uses for beef from TPP countries like Australia. It expects to enter talks with these countries in the near future.

The sides will continue talking about a more encompassing deal.

The U.S. once agreed to abolish tariffs on automobiles 25 years after the initial TPP was to take effect. Trump backed out of that first TPP in his first week of the presidency, after having promised to do so on the campaign trail.

Japan agreed to put off discussions regarding U.S. tariffs on vehicle imports against a backdrop of Trump complaining about America's yawning auto trade deficit with Japan.

But Washington agreed to abolish tariffs on some of 400 auto parts and is set to abolish tariffs on a broad range of manufactured goods, other than autos.

Motegi said he and Lighthizer "shared the same direction." He went on, "During the negotiations, we managed to maintain Japan's position and protect agriculture."

Trump and Abe initiated the trade talks when they met last September. That the negotiations have been partially concluded in such a short time frame owes to the U.S. needing a victory amid its intensifying trade war with China.

But there is one more hurdle: Japan will close the deal on condition that the U.S. promises not to use section 232 of its Trade Expansion Act to limit or impose further tariffs on imports of Japanese autos.

This leaves the deal at the mercy of the mercurial Trump.