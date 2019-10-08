ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan and US set to ink limited trade deal on Monday

Jan. 1 start date hinges on approval by Japanese lawmakers

RINTARO TOBITA, Nikkei staff writer
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump finalized the bilateral trade deal at a September summit in New York.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese and American representatives will meet in Washington on Monday to sign a trade deal primarily focused on agriculture and digital trade.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the final details of the pact at their summit in late September. The final document could not be produced in time, so the leaders signed one outlining next steps. The two sides are aiming for a January start date.

Monday's signing ceremony will be attended by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shinsuke Sugiyama, among other officials.

"President Trump will also be there," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Monday.

The U.S. is expected to fast-track the deal, allowing the government to put it into effect without Congressional approval. Meanwhile, the Japanese government will be submitting the agreement to the upcoming parliamentary session. If approved, the deal will likely enter into effect on Jan. 1.

"Enacting the deal quickly is the most important thing," Motegi said.

Under the agreement, Japan will lower its tariff on U.S. beef to 9% by April 2033, in line with the rate under the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The current duty is 38.5%.

The countries will continue to negotiate on eliminating U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos.

Japan and the U.S. are also signing a digital trade agreement, which bans countries from forcing companies to disclose their source codes and algorithms.

