ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

Japan anticipates China challenge over next ADB president

Nakao expected to leave post traditionally held by Tokyo representative

MARIKO KODAKI, Nikkei staff writer
Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao has greatly boosted lending during his tenure and announced plans to extend operations to education and health care.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao is expected to announce his resignation soon, potentially sparking a clash between Tokyo and Beijing over the selection of his successor.

The next president likely will take the post around the start of 2020. Candidates need to win at least half the votes from the bank's members in an election. Japan, the biggest investor in the bank along with the U.S., has controlled the presidency since the ADB's founding in 1966.

Tokyo plans to nominate special cabinet adviser Masatsugu Asakawa, who served as Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs for a record four years until July.

But "China could nominate a rival candidate," a Japanese Finance Ministry official said.

China is the third-largest investor in the ADB, as well as one of its key borrowers. The country ranked fourth in terms of new borrowing in 2018.

Beijing also launched the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in December 2015 to help advance its Belt and Road infrastructure-building initiative, placing a Chinese national at the helm.

Nakao is serving his second term as ADB president, taking the post in April 2013 and winning a five-year term in 2016. He merged the bank's Asian Development Fund with its regular balance sheet in 2017, increasing total lending. He also bolstered financing for climate initiatives and announced plans to expand the bank's operations into fields such as education and health care under the Strategy 2030.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media