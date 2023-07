AHMEDABAD, India -- Former Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, seeking to spur greater inroads in the fast-growing economy by reluctant Japanese companies.

Suga is traveling with 101 business leaders from 54 companies in finance, airlines, construction, energy and information technology. It is unusual for Japanese government officials and lawmakers to visit India with such a large following.