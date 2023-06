TOKYO -- The Japan-led development of a coastal economic corridor in Bangladesh, which includes a power plant, port and corporate parks, is in full swing as Japanese companies hope to enter the growing market of 170 million people.

A coal-fired power plant on the Bay of Bengal in Matarbari, 350 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka, that began construction in 2017 is almost complete. Japanese trading group Sumitomo Corp., Toshiba and IHI have led the construction.