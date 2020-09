TOKYO -- Japan has "no plans, nor is making any preparations" for a phone call between new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Wednesday.

On Saturday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Japan to explain comments made a day earlier by former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori during a meeting with Tsai, suggesting that Suga would talk with the president by phone if the opportunity arose.