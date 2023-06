TOKYO -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Indonesia from June 17, the government confirmed at a cabinet meeting on Friday. This will be Naruhito's first visit to a foreign country since his accession to the throne in 2019, with the exception of a trip to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, on Friday confirmed that the Indonesian government had extended the invitation.