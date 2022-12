TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is finalizing plans to visit Washington on Jan. 13 for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Tokyo's defense buildup and efforts to strengthen the bilateral alliance, Nikkei has learned.

The meeting would mark Kishida's first visit to the White House since taking office in October 2021 and the first talks between the two leaders since they met in Cambodia on the sidelines of a regional conference in November.