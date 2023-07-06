ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan's Kishida steps up diplomacy where U.S. influence ebbs

Middle East tour to focus on economic ties over values as China gains ground

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has a packed diplomatic schedule from July and onward. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA and SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has a packed diplomatic calendar taking him to regions including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where Tokyo aims to supplement a weak U.S. presence by focusing on economic ties over values such as democracy and human rights.

Kishida will visit Europe from Tuesday, then return home briefly before traveling to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16 to July 19. This marks the start of a string of diplomatic engagements running into the end of the year.

