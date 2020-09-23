ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan's Suga and Xi look to hold first telephone call Friday

Coronavirus response and state visit likely on agenda

Yoshihide Suga, right, is expected to hold a telephone conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, marking Xi's first such meeting with a Japanese prime minister since 2018.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Preparations have begun to hold Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's first telephone conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Nikkei has learned.

The two leaders are expected to discuss such matters as cooperation on fighting the coronavirus. They may also discuss Xi's plans for a state visit to Japan, which was postponed in April because of the pandemic.

This would mark the first telephone conference between Xi and a Japanese prime minister since May 2018.

In his first news conference after taking office Sept. 16, Suga said he aims "to build stable relationships with neighboring countries, including China and Russia."

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been strained by friction over the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, which China claims and calls the Diaoyu Islands. Chinese government ships have probed the waters around the East China Sea islets for months, prompting protests from Japan's government.

China's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong has also tested Sino-Japanese relations.

During his successful campaign for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Suga said he wanted "high-level opportunities" to argue Japan's positions on such issues.

Suga held his first telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close