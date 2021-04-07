ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan's Suga eyes Philippines and India visit in April-May

Prime Minister to reaffirm cooperation with China's maritime presence in mind

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will decide on a visit to the Philippines and India after weighing the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering trips to India and the Philippines during Japan's spring holidays, beginning at the end of April, Nikkei has learned.

Suga, who would be meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in person for the first time, hopes to reaffirm cooperation with the two countries, bearing in mind China's growing maritime presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tokyo will make a final decision on the visits after assessing the COVID-19 infection situation.

One major agenda item will be expanding cooperation on security and infrastructure building. Japan, which has stressed the importance of the Quad framework together with the U.S., Australia and India, aims to solidify that framework with India during the meeting.

The Philippines is in a dispute with China over incursions by Chinese fishing boats into its waters. Japan aims to keep Beijing in check by strengthening its ties with the two countries, as it also has problems over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more