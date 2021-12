Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Taro Kono, public relations chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed concern regarding the mounting opposition toward Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's planned first visit to China.

Taro Kono speaks at an event hosted by Kyodo News Agency on Dec. 13. © Kyodo

Former defense chief slams 'irresponsible' voices that seek to shun dialogue

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30