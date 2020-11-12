Japan seeks 1-year deal on US base funding in high-level talks

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. have begun formal negotiations on a new cost-sharing agreement for hosting American troops, with Tokyo angling for a one-year interim deal before power changes hands in Washington.

Diplomatic and defense officials from both countries met Monday and Tuesday in Washington to discuss a replacement for the five-year host-nation support agreement expiring at the end of March.

President Donald Trump has pushed Japan and other allies to pay what he calls their "fair share" of security costs, reportedly demanding that Tokyo more than quadruple its contribution from current levels. Some in Tokyo hope the pressure would ease under a President Joe Biden.

A one-year deal would allow for a transition to a new administration. If the two sides cannot reach a detailed agreement by year-end, they would have to negotiate again in 2021.

The U.S. made "no extreme demands for higher funding" in this first round of talks, according to a senior official from Japan's Defense Ministry who asked not to be named.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Wednesday that officials had "reaffirmed the important role that host-nation funding has played in the activities of U.S. forces in Japan."

The Japanese side highlighted its contributions to the alliance, including cooperation based on 2015 national security legislation as well as a planned partnership in space.

Tokyo covers most utility expenses and staff salaries under the cost-sharing deal. Japan's fiscal 2020 budget included 199.3 billion yen ($1.89 billion) for host-nation support.

Though a new five-year deal normally would be necessary once the current one expires, precedent exists for a short-term arrangement. Japan and the U.S. agreed to a two-year cost-sharing agreement in 2005 as they were discussing a reshuffle of American forces.