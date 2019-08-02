ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

Japan seeks quick settlement with US on trade: minister

Senior officials discuss autos, beef and farm products in Washington

TAKASHI TSUJI, Nikkei staff writer
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Minister for Economic and Fiscal Policy Toshimitsu Motegi in an August 2018 meeting.

WASHINGTON -- Japan's chief trade negotiator aims to resolve impasses with the U.S. in such areas as automobile and farm product tariffs in talks here Thursday and Friday.

The meetings between Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer mark the first cabinet-level discussions by the two sides since June.

"The sun is coming down on Japan-U.S. negotiations," Motegi told reporters ahead of the talks Thursday. "I would like to find a way to settle this soon."

The U.S. wants Japan to lower its 38.5% tariff on American beef, while Tokyo wants Washington to eliminate duties on a wide range of industrial products, including automobiles and their parts. No point of compromise has been reached to date, but progress was apparently made in certain areas at working-level talks last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks lower agricultural tariffs for his 2020 reelection campaign. Japan holds that its tariff reductions can go only as far as those in past trade agreements.

While Japan is willing to open up its market to American farm products to an extent, it remains to be seen what concessions on industrial products Motegi can extract in return.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media