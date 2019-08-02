Japan seeks quick settlement with US on trade: minister

WASHINGTON -- Japan's chief trade negotiator aims to resolve impasses with the U.S. in such areas as automobile and farm product tariffs in talks here Thursday and Friday.

The meetings between Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer mark the first cabinet-level discussions by the two sides since June.

"The sun is coming down on Japan-U.S. negotiations," Motegi told reporters ahead of the talks Thursday. "I would like to find a way to settle this soon."

The U.S. wants Japan to lower its 38.5% tariff on American beef, while Tokyo wants Washington to eliminate duties on a wide range of industrial products, including automobiles and their parts. No point of compromise has been reached to date, but progress was apparently made in certain areas at working-level talks last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks lower agricultural tariffs for his 2020 reelection campaign. Japan holds that its tariff reductions can go only as far as those in past trade agreements.

While Japan is willing to open up its market to American farm products to an extent, it remains to be seen what concessions on industrial products Motegi can extract in return.