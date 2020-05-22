ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan seeks talks with China on rescheduling Xi's state visit

Tokyo views leader's trip as chance to show cooperation amid pandemic

Japan hopes a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping will help showcase cooperation amid a pandemic.
SHOTARO MIYASAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan plans to hold talks with Beijing to set a new date for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday.

Xi had been slated to visit Japan in April, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to begin discussions" on the matter, the top government spokesman said. "We still see it as an opportunity to show, domestically and abroad, that we will together fulfill our responsibilities regarding the challenges faced by the region and the international community," Suga added.

Beijing also signaled it wants to reschedule the trip. "The visit should take place during "the most appropriate time, environment and atmosphere for both China and Japan," Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body, told reporters Wednesday.

