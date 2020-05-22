Japan seeks talks with China on rescheduling Xi's state visit

TOKYO -- Japan plans to hold talks with Beijing to set a new date for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Friday.

Xi had been slated to visit Japan in April, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to begin discussions" on the matter, the top government spokesman said. "We still see it as an opportunity to show, domestically and abroad, that we will together fulfill our responsibilities regarding the challenges faced by the region and the international community," Suga added.

Beijing also signaled it wants to reschedule the trip. "The visit should take place during "the most appropriate time, environment and atmosphere for both China and Japan," Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body, told reporters Wednesday.