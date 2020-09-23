ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan should hold Senkaku defense drills with US, LDP says

Lawmakers call for stronger presence around East China Sea islands

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, claimed by China as the Diaoyu, has caused much tension between Tokyo and Beijing over the years.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday urged the government to hold joint defense drills with the U.S. in the East China Sea, in an effort to bolster Japan's effective control over the Senkaku Islands.

The group of Liberal Democratic Party policymakers presented the recommendations to Katsunobu Kato, who serves as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's chief cabinet secretary.

They reflect concerns within the LDP about repeated Chinese activity around the Senkakus, which China claims and calls the Diaoyu Islands.

"We need to recognize this is an extremely significant problem for our nation's sovereignty," the document states.

The Senkakus are part of the Nansei Islands, a chain also known as the Ryukyu Islands that stretches southwest from Japan's larger island of Kyushu and includes Okinawa.

The lawmakers propose enabling Japan's Self-Defense Forces to use smaller airports and seaports in Okinawa that are now open only to civilian craft. Such a step would require approval from the Okinawa prefectural government.

They also call for faster research and development of surveillance drones, high-speed glide bombs, amphibious combat vehicles and other weapons systems to better defend the islands.

