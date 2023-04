TOKYO -- With the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima just a month away, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is about to embark on a trip meant to compete against China and Russia for influence in Africa.

Kishida departs next week on the first multicountry trip to Africa by a Japanese leader since 2014. His four stops -- Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique -- are all part of the Global South, a loosely defined collection of over 100 developing nations.