TOKYO -- Japan will host a series of regional summits this year and in 2024, starting with Southeast Asia, as it looks to court nations in the so-called Global South while India and China make their own initiatives.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday met with Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara as part of her first overseas bilateral visits since taking office, advancing Japan's dialogue with Thailand's new government sworn in last month.