International relations

Japan to delay nominating Sado gold mine for World Heritage

Tokyo says South Korea's opposition not a factor, but cannot ignore it

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in disagree over whether a gold mine in Japan should be on UNESCO's World Heritage list. (Source photos by Karina Nooka and Reuters) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to forego recommending the historic site of a former gold mine on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture as a candidate for UNESCO's World Heritage list. After running into opposition from South Korea over the use of Koreans laborers at the mine during World War II, Tokyo decided it would be difficult to register the site on the prestigious list.

