TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to forego recommending the historic site of a former gold mine on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture as a candidate for UNESCO's World Heritage list. After running into opposition from South Korea over the use of Koreans laborers at the mine during World War II, Tokyo decided it would be difficult to register the site on the prestigious list.
Japan to delay nominating Sado gold mine for World Heritage
Tokyo says South Korea's opposition not a factor, but cannot ignore it