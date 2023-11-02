ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan to invite Central Asian foreign ministers to G7 meeting next week

Tokyo steps up diplomatic outreach to region courted by China

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to invite Central Asian counterparts to attend an upcoming G7 gathering online.   © Reuters
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Central Asia

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to invite counterparts from five Central Asian countries to participate online in the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting here next week, Nikkei has learned.

Ministers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to attend a session that focuses on the region, to be held on Wednesday. Discussions could also touch on the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on the Indo-Pacific region.

