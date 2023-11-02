Japan to invite Central Asian foreign ministers to G7 meeting next week

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to invite counterparts from five Central Asian countries to participate online in the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting here next week, Nikkei has learned.

Ministers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to attend a session that focuses on the region, to be held on Wednesday. Discussions could also touch on the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on the Indo-Pacific region.