Japan to push investment in human resources at Africa conference

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will stress promoting economic growth in Africa through investment in people at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development set to begin Saturday in Tunisia, looking to chip away at China's sway in the region.

The two-day international meeting will cover challenges in infrastructure development and rebuilding economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The last edition of the conference, held in Yokohama in 2019, drew leaders and other top representatives from 42 countries. TICAD was first launched in 1993 and has been held every three years since 2013.