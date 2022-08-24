ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan to push investment in human resources at TICAD Africa conference

PM Kishida taps 'new capitalism' concept to compete with China's deep pockets

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to attend the upcoming TICAD meeting in Tunisia virtually.   © Reuters
KENTARO SHIOZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will stress promoting economic growth in Africa through investment in people at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development set to begin Saturday in Tunisia, looking to chip away at China's sway in the region.

The two-day international meeting will cover challenges in infrastructure development and rebuilding economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The last edition of the conference, held in Yokohama in 2019, drew leaders and other top representatives from 42 countries. TICAD was first launched in 1993 and has been held every three years since 2013.

