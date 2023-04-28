Japan to resume preferential trade status on exports to South Korea

TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) intends to redesignate South Korea as a "Group A" (formerly "White List") country, making it eligible for preferential export treatment, Nikkei has learned. The ministry is expected to make an announcement soon.

Japan downgraded South Korea to "Group B" in August 2019, leaving few preferences available to Japanese exporters in dealing with trade controls. METI cited as reasons for the downgrade a shortage of personnel, as well as the fact that a "catchall regulation," -- a screening system for South Korean exports of parts and materials that could be used for military purposes -- had been only partly introduced.