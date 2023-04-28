ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan to resume preferential trade status on exports to South Korea

Tokyo to put back Seoul on its 'Group A' list after 2019 downgrade

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is expected to announce soon that South Korea has been restored to the "Group A" list of countries eligible for preferential export treatment.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) intends to redesignate South Korea as a "Group A" (formerly "White List") country, making it eligible for preferential export treatment, Nikkei has learned. The ministry is expected to make an announcement soon.

Japan downgraded South Korea to "Group B" in August 2019, leaving few preferences available to Japanese exporters in dealing with trade controls. METI cited as reasons for the downgrade a shortage of personnel, as well as the fact that a "catchall regulation," -- a screening system for South Korean exports of parts and materials that could be used for military purposes -- had been only partly introduced.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close