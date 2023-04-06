ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan turns proactive on development aid to counter China

Tokyo eyes sustained support in targeted countries to boost Indo-Pacific clout

Japan plans to actively propose development projects rather than wait for requests.   © Reuters
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will start proposing official development assistance projects to emerging economies without waiting for them to request aid, taking a more proactive approach to counter the influence China has built through heavy spending in Asia, Africa and elsewhere.

The cabinet intends to approve revisions in May to Japan's Development Cooperation Charter, the basis of Tokyo's aid policy. The draft revisions released Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry would be the first changes to the document since 2015.

