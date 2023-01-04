Japan weighs providing foreign aid for military-linked projects

TOKYO -- Japan will consider broadening its foreign aid program for developing countries to cover projects such as military-use facilities and coastal radar systems, moving away from a strictly nonmilitary approach as it vies with China for influence.

Tokyo plans to create a new category for security assistance, expanding its diplomatic options in light of the increasingly challenging security environment. The change comes as Japan makes a wider policy shift, including a sharp increase in defense spending and the relaxation of stringent limits on arms exports.