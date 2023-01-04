ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japan weighs providing foreign aid for military-linked projects

Radars, dual-use ports would be covered under the expanded program

Japan plans to expand its development assistance program to cover military-linked projects like coastal radar systems.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE SHIGETA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will consider broadening its foreign aid program for developing countries to cover projects such as military-use facilities and coastal radar systems, moving away from a strictly nonmilitary approach as it vies with China for influence.

Tokyo plans to create a new category for security assistance, expanding its diplomatic options in light of the increasingly challenging security environment. The change comes as Japan makes a wider policy shift, including a sharp increase in defense spending and the relaxation of stringent limits on arms exports.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close