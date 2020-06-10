Japan will present G-7 with joint statement on Hong Kong: Abe

TOKYO -- Japan is preparing a joint statement to be issued with other Group of Seven countries targeting China over its proposed security law in Hong Kong, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

If the statement is approved, it will express concern over China's recent moves to strengthen its legal grip on Hong Kong.

"We will consider the Hong Kong issue firmly on the premise of a 'one country, two systems' principle," the prime minister said. "I want to make it known that Japan will lead a joint G-7 statement."

He added, "The G-7 has great influence in leading the world, gathering countries that share universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

China's National People's Congress approved the Hong Kong security law on May 28.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga immediately expressed "deep concerns" over the moves, while Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba summoned Chinese Ambassador Kong Xuanyou to convey Tokyo's position.

After Tokyo's moves, the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada issued a joint statement to express "deep concerns" as regards China.