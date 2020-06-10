ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

Another US-China feud looms over WTO leadership race

India, China decide to continue efforts to defuse border row

UK turns on China over Hong Kong, Huawei and coronavirus

China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination

International relations

Japan will present G-7 with joint statement on Hong Kong: Abe

Prime minster to stress 'one country, two systems' to counter China clamp down

The proposal by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will emphasize international concern over Beijing's controversial legislation.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is preparing a joint statement to be issued with other Group of Seven countries targeting China over its proposed security law in Hong Kong, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

If the statement is approved, it will express concern over China's recent moves to strengthen its legal grip on Hong Kong.

"We will consider the Hong Kong issue firmly on the premise of a 'one country, two systems' principle," the prime minister said. "I want to make it known that Japan will lead a joint G-7 statement."

He added, "The G-7 has great influence in leading the world, gathering countries that share universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

China's National People's Congress approved the Hong Kong security law on May 28.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga immediately expressed "deep concerns" over the moves, while Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba summoned Chinese Ambassador Kong Xuanyou to convey Tokyo's position.

After Tokyo's moves, the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada issued a joint statement to express "deep concerns" as regards China.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close