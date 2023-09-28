ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Japanese expats in China near 20-year low as tensions simmer

Decline triggered by Senkaku protests accelerated by pandemic

People in Hong Kong protesting against Japan's release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.    © Reuters
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

GUANGZHOU -- The Japanese population in China is on the verge of falling below 100,000 to a 20-year low as an expat exodus continues amid bilateral tensions over Japan's Fukushima reactor water release and a tough business environment.

Japanese nationals living in China totaled 102,066 in 2022, down 5% on the year, according to expatriate survey data from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Assuming the number declines by more than 2% this year, it will fall below the 100,000 mark, the lowest since 2005 -- and a far cry from the 2012 peak of roughly 150,000.

