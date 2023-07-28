Jokowi bags $13bn in investment pledges after meeting with Xi

JAKARTA -- Indonesia has secured at least $13 billion in investment pledges from Chinese companies following a meeting between Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Indonesian officials said on Friday.

Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday and held a one-hour talk with Xi, followed by two and a half hours of dining. Widodo said he asked Xi to support the development of Nusantara, Indonesia's planned new capital city in East Kalimantan province, and a planned major green industrial park in neighboring North Kalimantan province -- both on the island of Borneo.