International relations

Jokowi bags $13bn in investment pledges after meeting with Xi

China's Xinyi to build glass, solar panel factories in Indonesia in $11.5bn plan

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, greets Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Chengdu on July 27. (Photo courtesy of Indonesia's presidential office)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia has secured at least $13 billion in investment pledges from Chinese companies following a meeting between Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Indonesian officials said on Friday.

Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday and held a one-hour talk with Xi, followed by two and a half hours of dining. Widodo said he asked Xi to support the development of Nusantara, Indonesia's planned new capital city in East Kalimantan province, and a planned major green industrial park in neighboring North Kalimantan province -- both on the island of Borneo.

