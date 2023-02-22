Jokowi seeks support from China for Indonesia's new capital

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with China's new foreign minister, Qin Gang, in Jakarta on Wednesday, seeking stronger economic ties with Indonesia's largest foreign investor, including in Nusantara, the new capital that Widodo is planning on the island of Borneo.

On the first stop of his first Southeast Asia tour since his appointment in December, Qin arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday and met Widodo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday. The leaders discussed a wide range of economic cooperation, including Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. Qin was there at the invitation of Retno.