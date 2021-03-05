Kamala Harris receives crash course in international diplomacy

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has quickly taken on an active role in diplomacy for President Joe Biden's administration, building up her experience in foreign relations.

Harris spoke by phone Tuesday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, discussing the bilateral alliance and their wider Indo-Pacific policy. She also held teleconferences with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron in February. The vice president also participated when Biden held his first bilateral virtual summit last month, with Trudeau as the counterpart.

When Biden visited the State Department in early February to give his first foreign policy speech and address department personnel, Harris also delivered remarks to staffers.

"The world is counting on us," she said. "And we as a nation must show both our allies and our adversaries that America will deliver."

Harris attends when Biden receives daily intelligence briefings, and she holds regular lunches with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Diplomatic veterans serve as her closest advisers.

The vice president has a thin resume in international relations compared with Biden. Harris was serving her first term as senator when she joined Biden's presidential ticket. Before her stint in Washington, Harris served as California's attorney general.

"I do think that President Biden sees her as a partner," said Lara Brown, associate professor at George Washington University. "I think he also sees her as a mentee."

Vice President Kamala Harris walks through the halls of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House en route to record a video message. (Photo courtesy of the White House)

As vice president, Harris automatically becomes a leading contender to succeed Biden, who is now 78 and may decide against seeking a second term in 2024.

Biden should focus on domestic crises, such as controlling the pandemic and restarting economic policy, Brown said.

Harris "really does need to have an introduction to the world stage so she can be kind of [Biden's] eyes and ears in the world, while he is focused on the United States," she said.

Harris continues a trend of U.S. vice presidents taking foreign policy roles in recent administrations. Biden, as President Barack Obama's vice president, was involved in setting Iraq policy, among other areas.

"Biden, you know, is not a young man, and so there are good reasons why somebody younger and maybe a little more energetic is able to travel and represent him to a variety of foreign partners," said Colin Dueck, a professor at George Mason University. "She is youthful, she's sort of the face of the future of the Democratic Party right now. She's good at this sort of thing, so she can be a spokesperson on foreign policy for the Biden administration."

What areas Harris will focus on remain to be seen, but broadcaster CBS reports that she has described cybersecurity, technology and international health as priorities. Building her foreign policy credentials could see her walk a fine line on topics that divide her party's base.

If Harris intends a presidential run, she will "want to make sure she hasn't put a foot wrong on issues that are of concern to the Democratic Party's voters," Dueck said.