Kashmir hopes 2-year cease-fire rekindles India-Pakistan trade

URI, Jammu and Kashmir -- India and Pakistan recently marked two years of a cease-fire along their disputed border, known as the Line of Control (LoC). The quiet is prompting many locals to ask when trade across the line that separates the nuclear-armed rivals might resume.

"We can get used to this, the calm, the cease-fire, normalcy," said Ghulam Ahsan Lone, a trader in Uri on the Indian side of the volatile Indo-Pakistan border in Kashmir, about the truce implemented on Feb. 25, 2021. "We want to trade in peace now."