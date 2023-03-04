Kishida aims to visit G-20 chair India from March 19

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging to visit India later this month for talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi, a government source said Friday, as Tokyo holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations this year.

Kishida's trip to India, currently chair of the Group of 20 economies for 2023, would come weeks after his government did not send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to a meeting of the G-20 top diplomats, held for two days through Thursday in New Delhi.