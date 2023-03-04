ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Kishida aims to visit G-20 chair India from March 19

Japan's PM, as G-7 chair, wants to work with Modi on issues caused by Russia's war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands in Tokyo in May 2022.    © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging to visit India later this month for talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi, a government source said Friday, as Tokyo holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations this year.

Kishida's trip to India, currently chair of the Group of 20 economies for 2023, would come weeks after his government did not send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to a meeting of the G-20 top diplomats, held for two days through Thursday in New Delhi.

