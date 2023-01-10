Kishida kicks off G-7 tour in France, preparing for May summit

PARIS -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived here Monday on the first leg of a five-country Western tour intended to lay groundwork for this May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, where Tokyo hopes to spotlight security challenges in East Asia.

As Japan prepares to host for the first time in seven years, Kishida, who both visited and hosted his German counterpart in 2022, is traveling through the rest of the G-7 this week, seeking to build trust with individual leaders and iron out the summit agenda.