Kishida pledges $75bn for Indo-Pacific infrastructure on India trip

NEW DELHI -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced over $75 billion worth of infrastructure and security assistance for the Indo-Pacific during a visit to India on Monday, throwing his weight behind Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's appeals to support less developed "Global South" countries.

Kishida made the pledge in a speech at an event organized by the Indian Council of World Affairs think tank, after a one-on-one summit with Modi, in which he invited the Indian leader to attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.