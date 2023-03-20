ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Kishida pledges $75bn for Indo-Pacific infrastructure on India trip

Japan PM vows support for Global South, invites Modi to G-7 in Hiroshima

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talk before meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 20.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced over $75 billion worth of infrastructure and security assistance for the Indo-Pacific during a visit to India on Monday, throwing his weight behind Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's appeals to support less developed "Global South" countries.

Kishida made the pledge in a speech at an event organized by the Indian Council of World Affairs think tank, after a one-on-one summit with Modi, in which he invited the Indian leader to attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

