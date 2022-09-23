Kishida renews push for nuclear test ban, eyeing Hiroshima G-7

NEW YORK -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted the first leaders-level meeting of six nations pushing for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty to take effect, part of his efforts to revive global debate on nuclear nonproliferation ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

"I hope to advance realistic measures toward creating a world without nuclear weapons through discussions at the Hiroshima summit," Kishida said Wednesday at the talks, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "I ask your cooperation."