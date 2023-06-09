ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Kishida seeks talks with Kim Jong Un, eying China border reopening

Japan PM again floats idea of discussing abductions with North Korean leader

Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida, left, has indicated that he hopes to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photos by Kyodo and KCNA)
TSUKASA HADANO and JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday reiterated his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve the long-standing issue of Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese citizens.

"A leaders' summit with General Secretary Kim should be realized at an early date without wasting opportunities, so I intend to continue pursuing high-level talks under my direct control," Kishida told an upper house committee. In late May, he had more than once expressed an openness to meeting with Kim.

