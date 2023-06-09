Kishida seeks talks with Kim Jong Un, eying China border reopening

TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday reiterated his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve the long-standing issue of Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese citizens.

"A leaders' summit with General Secretary Kim should be realized at an early date without wasting opportunities, so I intend to continue pursuing high-level talks under my direct control," Kishida told an upper house committee. In late May, he had more than once expressed an openness to meeting with Kim.